Facebook Petitioned To Change License For ReactJS (github.com) 4
mpol writes: The Apache Software Foundation issued a notice last weekend indicating that it has added Facebook's BSD+Patents [ROCKSDB] license to its Category X list of disallowed licenses for Apache Project Management Committee members. This is the license that Facebook uses for most of its open source projects. The RocksDB software project from Facebook already changed its license to a dual Apache 2 and GPL 2. Users are now petitioning on GitHub to have Facebook change the license of React.JS as well.
React.JS is a well-known and often used JavaScript Framework for frontend development. It is licensed as BSD + Patents. If you use React.JS and agreed to its license, and you decide to sue Facebook for patent issues, you are no longer allowed to use React.JS or any Facebook software released under this license.
Actual License: https://github.com/facebook/react/ (Score:2)
The actual license is at https://github.com/facebook/re... [github.com] .
The license would seem reasonable on the face of it, but it is not a standard BSD or other well-established license. The third clause is Facebook specific. It's just the sort of customized and confusing additions that the Open Source Initiative and the Apache projects leadership try to avoid.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm afraid I'm going to have to retract part of my note. The ReactJS license if fine: it was the patent encumbered RocksDB license, which that was the issue.
RocksDB has already corrected the issue on their end, their new license file is at https://github.com/facebook/ro... [github.com]. It was corrected a week ago today.